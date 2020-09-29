Pakistan Lodges Protest With India Over Ceasefire Violations

Foreign Office spokesperson says Delhi has committed 2,387 ceasefire violations along LoC and Working Boundary thus far this year

Pakistan on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with India over recent ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control dividing Kashmir between the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to its offices in Islamabad to register the protest. In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had been repeatedly targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. He said that this year alone, India had already committed 2,387 ceasefire violations, resulting in the deaths of 19 civilians and causing serious injuries to another 191.

Condemning the ongoing targeting of innocent civilians by Indian forces, the Foreign Office underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. It said they also went against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

“These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” read the statement, adding that Delhi could not divert global attention from its human rights abuses in India-held Jammu and Kashmir by consistently raising tensions along the border regions.

During the interaction, read the statement, the Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate all incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations; and maintain peace along the LoC and the working boundary. The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions.