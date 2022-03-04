Pakistan Navy Prevents Indian Sub from Entering Country’s Waters

ISPR says ingress was anticipated due to prevailing security situation and ongoing naval war games

The Pakistan Navy tracked an Indian submarine and prevented it from entering the country’s territorial waters on Tuesday (March 1), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Indian submarine was a “Kalvari-class vessel.” It said it was tracked and intercepted by anti-submarine warfare units of the Pakistan Navy, adding that this was the fourth time an Indian submarine had been detected in the past five years.

This, said ISPR Director General Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar in a posting on Twitter, was a “reflection of the Pakistan Navy’s competence and resolve to defend maritime frontiers of Pakistan.” He also sharing footage of the submarine’s detection.

The ISPR statement claimed the Indian Navy had deployed a submarine against Pakistan with ulterior motives. “However, yet again through continuous vigilance and professionalism, Pakistan Navy has foiled Indian submarine’s attempt of entering into Pakistani waters,” it said, adding that Islamabad had anticipated the possibility of Indian infiltration attempts by sub-surface units due to the prevailing security situation and ongoing Pakistan Navy war games.

The successful detection of the submarine, read the statement, was the result of “stringent vigilance” procedures. It said the Indian vessel was a diesel-electric attack submarine that was on a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering mission.