Pakistan Offers Assistance to Azerbaijan in Various Fields

Matters of mutual interest discussed during meeting between Army chief Gen. Bajwa and visiting dignitary Rear Admiral Bakirov

Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan and is willing to provide all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defense-related fields, Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa told Azerbaijan Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov on Tuesday.

Bakirov had called on the Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said that the two dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest, including defense, training, security cooperation between their countries, and the overall regional security situation.

During the meeting, the COAS commended the thorough professionalism and valor of the Azerbaijani forces. Both sides also reaffirmed their determination to work together to enhance diplomatic and security cooperation in various fields.

The visiting dignitary, according to ISPR, appreciated Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan and its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability to the region, especially through the ongoing Afghanistan peace process.