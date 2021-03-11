Pakistan Offers ‘Complete Support’ to Bahrain for Bilateral Security Cooperation

During visit, Pakistan Army chief also discusses current developments in Afghan Peace Process

Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday offered Pakistan’s complete support to Bahrain in achieving the shared interests of bilateral security cooperation, including training and capacity building.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Army chief visited Bahrain and held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, commander of Bahrain’s Nation Guard, and Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s National Security Adviser. It said that issues of mutual interests, and the regional security situation, were discussed during the meetings.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement noted that delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in the Afghan peace process, border security, and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.