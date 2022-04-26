Pakistan Predicted to Suffer Heatwave this Week

Most parts of Pakistan have been predicted to experience an “unprecedented” heatwave through the rest of this week, with temperatures during the daytime to remain 6-8°C above normal levels.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the heatwave conditions are a result of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. It said the day temperatures were likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from April 26 (today) and would persist until May 2 (Monday).

“Day temperatures are likely to remain 6-8°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan,” it said. “Day temperatures are likely to remain 5-7°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,” it added.

The Met Office warned that the prevailing hot and dry weather could place stress on water reservoirs, standing crops, vegetable and orchards and advised farmers to manage their crop irrigation accordingly.

“General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight,” it said, adding that “Judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life.”

According to weather forecasts, day temperatures might rise to 48°C in some parts of Sindh, while most of Punjab is likely to experience day temperatures in the mid-40s.

The forecast heatwave follows the hottest March on record in the South Asian region, with temperatures in Pakistan hitting levels normally considered “normal” for the months of June. The American Geophysical Union, in a report published last year, had warned that deadly heatwaves in South were likely to become “more common” in the future, adding that if authorities did not take steps to curb global warming, the region’s exposure to lethal heat stress could potentially triple.