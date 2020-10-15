Pakistan Protests Indian Ceasefire Violations at Line of Control

In statement, Foreign Office says Delhi has, thus far this year, committed 2,530 such violations, causing 19 deaths and 197 injuries

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register “strong protest” over ongoing ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Jammu and Kashmir between the neighboring nations.

“Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by Indian occupation forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC, 25-year-old Sufiyan s/o Bagga Khan and 28-year-old Muhammad Rafaqat s/o Muhammad Riasat, resident of Barmoch village, sustained serious injuries,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office, referring to an incident that occurred a day earlier.

“The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” the statement continued. “This year, India has committed 2,530 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 shahadats and serious injuries to 197 innocent civilians,” it added.

Condemning the “deplorable targeting of innocent civilians” by Indian forces, the Foreign Office stressed that such incidents were in “clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.” It said that targeting innocent civilians also violated all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. “These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security,” it warned.

The Foreign Office reiterated its stance that Delhi was trying to divert global attention from the human rights crisis unfolding in India-held Kashmir by raising tensions along the LoC and the Working Boundary, adding that Islamabad would not permit this.

“Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary,” read the statement. “The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” it added.

Earlier this week, Special Assistant to the P.M. on National Security Moeed Yusuf alleged to an Indian media outlet that Delhi had been actively supporting terror attacks on Pakistani soil. He said Islamabad would only agree to dialogue with Delhi if it released India-held Kashmir’s political prisoners; ended a military siege of the region; reversed the decision to end its special constitutional status; ended all human rights violations; and halted state-sponsored terrorism targeting Pakistan.