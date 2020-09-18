Pakistan Re-Elected to Key U.N. Body

Foreign Office claims re-election for three years reflects country’s contributions to international economic cooperation

Pakistan this week was re-elected to the U.N. Committee for Program and Coordination (CPC) by securing 52 of the 54 votes at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

“Pakistan’s re-election to the CPC reflects Pakistan’s meaningful engagement within the United Nations as well as its contributions in the areas of international economic cooperation and Sustainable Development Goals,” read the statement. “Pakistan’s presence at the committee will help us contribute to the effective formulation of the programs and budget planning of the United Nations,” it added.

The CPC functions as a primary subsidiary of the ECOSOC and the U.N. General Assembly for planning, programming and coordination of the U.N.’s work. The CPC is also charged with reviewing U.N. programs and making recommendations to the U.N. secretary general on translating legislative mandates into programmatic activities.

Pakistan has been a member of 34-member committee since 1973 and its latest re-election would allow it to serve on it from 2021 to 2023. Islamabad is currently also serving as the president of the ECOSOC, which is the U.N.’s central platform for economic and social development.