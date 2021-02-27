Pakistan Ready to Resolve All Issues Through Dialogue: P.M. Khan

Welcoming restoration of ceasefire along Line of Control, premier reiterates that Islamabad is committed to peace

Reiterating that Pakistan is ready to resolve all outstanding issues with neighboring India through dialogue, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday stressed that the onus of creating an “enabling environment” for further progress rests with Delhi.

Posting on Twitter to mark the second anniversary of the Pakistan Air Force’s Feb. 27 downing of two Indian aircraft inside Pakistani airspace—that also resulted in the arrest of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman—Khan said it had demonstrated Pakistan’s “responsible” behavior in the face of Indian brinkmanship.

“I congratulate the entire nation and salute our armed forces on the 2nd anniversary of our response to India’s illegal, reckless military adventure of airstrikes against Pakistan,” he said. “As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time and place of our choosing,” he added.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan had “always stood for peace,” and urged Delhi to take steps to ensure the right of self-determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. “I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the Line of Control,” he said. “The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India … [it] must take necessary steps to meet the longstanding demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination according to UNSC resolutions,” he added.

On Thursday, Pakistan and India issued a joint statement confirming that the director-generals of military operations of both countries had reviewed the situation along the LoC and agreed to “address each other’s core issues and concerns” in the interest of “achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders.”

Taking effect from midnight, Feb. 24, the statement noted that both sides had agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.