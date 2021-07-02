Pakistan Receives 2.5mn Doses of Moderna Vaccine Donated by the U.S.

Part of the COVAX global vaccine initiative, the donation aims to help Islamabad save lives and emerge from the pandemic, says American official

The United States Embassy in Pakistan on Friday announced that 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by Washington had reached the Islamabad International Airport as part of the COVAX global vaccine initiative.

“This donation is part of the 80 million doses the United States is sharing with the world, delivering on our pledge to facilitate equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines, which are essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the statement, adding that this was in line with President Joe Biden’s stated commitment to “bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”

In addition to the vaccine donation, read the statement, the U.S. has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through its partnership with the Pakistani government. “Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers,” it added.

“The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Angela Aggeler. “These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome. We appreciate the ongoing collaboration with the Pakistani government and our international partners to make this delivery and these goals a reality,” she added.

According to sources within the National Health Ministry, the Moderna vaccine would be utilized for overseas Pakistanis who work in Gulf states that do not accept China-manufactured vaccines. It would also be utilized for people with co-morbidities who could potentially suffer side-effects from other vaccines.

The Moderna vaccine, according to data from clinical trials, is 94.1 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infections after the completion of two doses.