Pakistan Records 1,037 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 555,511, against 511,502 recoveries and 12,026 deaths, leaving 31,983 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,037 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 32,149 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.22 percent.

China’s People’s Liberation Army on Sunday delivered a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to the Pakistan Army at their request, according to an official statement. The Chinese defense ministry said that it was the first time it had provided coronavirus vaccines to a foreign army. A report by the state-run Xinhua news agency said the delivery was made at the request of the Pakistani military, but did not say if the products had been bought or donated, or which company produced them.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 59,731, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 555,511 (Tests: 8,224,869)

Punjab – 160,935

Sindh – 251,047

Balochistan – 18,869

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 68,531

Islamabad – 41,994

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,916

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 9,219

Deaths – 12,026

Recoveries – 511,502

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 555,511. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 59 to 12,026. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,260 to 511,502, or 92.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 31,983 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,828 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,900. The province now has 160,935 confirmed cases; it reported 355 new infections after conducting 11,809 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent. There were 570 new recoveries recorded, leaving 147,685 fully recovered, and 8,350 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 251,047; it reported 399 new infections on Monday after conducting 9,136 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.37 percent. The province reported 32 new deaths, raising toll to 4,119, while its recoveries rose by 410 to 227,558. Overall, the province now has 19,370 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 193 new infections after conducting 5,859 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.29 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 68,531. It recorded 5 new deaths, raising toll to 1,957, while its recoveries have risen by 159 to 64,112. There are currently 2,462 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,869 with 10 new infections after conducting 546 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.83 percent. There were no deaths and 21 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 196 fatalities and 18,581 fully recovered. There are now 92 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 60 to 41,994 after conducting 4,283 tests; a positivity ratio of 1.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 81 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 480 casualties; 40,241 recovered; and 1,273 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 331 tests; it now has 4,916 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,795 fully recovered people. There are currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 20 to 9,219 after conducting 185 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.81 percent. There were no deaths and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 272 fatalities and 8,530 fully recovered. It now has 417 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 106,685,660 people, with over 2,327,308 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 78,385,220 patients of the 106.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.