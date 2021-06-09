Pakistan Records 1,118 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 936,131, against 869,691 recoveries and 21,453 deaths, leaving 44,987 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 1,118 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 43,900 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.55 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Tuesday revoked the authorization of Fly Dubai flight FZ337, scheduled for June 11, after it brought nine Iranians to Sialkot. Under guidelines issued to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Pakistan has placed 38 countries on its “Category C” list, barring any entry of their citizens. In addition to Iran, citizens of Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, and the Philippines are also among those banned from traveling to Pakistan. In a statement, the CAA said that airlines had already been directed to ensure they did not allow any citizens of “Category C” countries to board flights headed to Pakistan and the Fly Dubai flight had violated these directives.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 936,131 (Tests: 13,663,666)

Punjab – 343,031

Sindh – 325,110

Balochistan – 25,961

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 134,928

Islamabad – 81,871

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,664

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,566

Deaths – 21,453

Recoveries – 869,691

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 936,131. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 77 to 21,453. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,244 to 869,691, or 92.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 44,987 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,024 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 48 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,397. The province now has 343,031 confirmed cases; it reported 226 new infections after conducting 17,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.32 percent. There were 677 new recoveries recorded, leaving 319,965 fully recovered, and 12,669 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 325,110; it reported 575 new infections on Wednesday after administering 12,660 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.54 percent. The province reported 20 deaths, raising toll to 5,164, while its recoveries rose by 743 to 296,247. Overall, the province now has 23,699 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 147 new infections after conducting 8,128 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.81 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 134,928. It recorded 6 new deaths and 518 recoveries, raising toll to 4,170 and recoveries to 126,760. There are currently 3,998 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 25,961 with 68 new infections after administering 873 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent. There was 1 death and 70 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 291 fatalities and 24,551 fully recovered. There are now 1,119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 65 to 81,871 after conducting 4,370 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.49 percent. There were no deaths and 151 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 766 casualties; 78,338 recovered; and 2,767 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 340 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.65 percent; it now has 5,664 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 18 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,448 fully recovered people. There are currently 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 28 to 19,566 after administering 477 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.87 percent. There were 2 deaths and 67 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 558 fatalities and 18,382 fully recovered. It now has 626 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 174,749,068 people, with over 3,762,883 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 158,157,982 patients of the 174.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.