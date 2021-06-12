Pakistan Records 1,194 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 939,931, against 875,581 recoveries and 21,633 deaths, leaving 42,717 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,194 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 35,695 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.34 percent.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, while presenting the proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2021-22 before the National Assembly, on Friday announced that the government was allocating $1.1 billion for the import of COVID-19 vaccines. This would help ensure that the country’s eligible population is inoculated against the coronavirus, he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 939,931 (Tests: 13,781,668)

Punjab – 343,703

Sindh – 327,021

Balochistan – 26,152

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 135,569

Islamabad – 82,065

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,698

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,723

Deaths – 21,633

Recoveries – 875,581

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 939,931. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 57 to 21,633. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,038 to 875,581, or 93.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 42,717 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,760 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,479. The province now has 343,703 confirmed cases; it reported 204 new infections after conducting 9,657 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.11 percent. There were 510 new recoveries recorded, leaving 321,422 fully recovered, and 11,802 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 327,021; it reported 608 new infections on Saturday after administering 11,458 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.31 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 5,220, while its recoveries rose by 798 to 298,344. Overall, the province now has 23,457 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 186 new infections after conducting 10,081 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 135,569. It recorded 9 new deaths and 356 recoveries, raising toll to 4,203 and recoveries to 127,820. There are currently 3,546 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 26,152 with 68 new infections after administering 886 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.67 percent. There were no deaths and 79 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 292 fatalities and 24,788 fully recovered. There are now 1,072 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 64 to 82,065 after conducting 2,582 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.48 percent. There were no deaths and 198 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 769 casualties; 79,140 recovered; and 2,156 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 364 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.39 percent; it now has 5,698 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 12 recoveries, leaving 108 fatalities and 5,488 fully recovered people. There are currently 102 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 48 to 19,723 after administering 667 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 85 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 562 fatalities and 18,579 fully recovered. It now has 582 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 176,049,319 people, with over 3,800,767 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 159,626,807 patients of the 176 million+ infected have recovered thus far.