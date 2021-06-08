Pakistan Records 1,383 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 935,013, against 867,447 recoveries and 21,376 deaths, leaving 46,190 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,383 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,882 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.95 percent.

Special Representative to the P.M. on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi on Monday said “ignorant” people were preventing mass uptake of coronavirus vaccinations in Pakistan. Addressing media, he stressed that the inoculations do not contain any products that violate Islamic principles, adding that ulema had already issued fatwas calling on people to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loves ones from the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 935,013 (Tests: 13,619,766)

Punjab – 342,805

Sindh – 324,535

Balochistan – 25,893

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 134,781

Islamabad – 81,806

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,655

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,538

Deaths – 21,376

Recoveries – 867,447

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 935,013. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 53 to 21,376. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,516 to 867,447, or 92.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 46,190 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,196 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 35 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,349. The province now has 342,805 confirmed cases; it reported 307 new infections after conducting 18,948 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.62 percent. There were 1,341 new recoveries recorded, leaving 319,288 fully recovered, and 13,168 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 324,535; it reported 707 new infections on Tuesday after administering 15,115 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,144, while its recoveries rose by 668 to 295,504. Overall, the province now has 23,887 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 223 new infections after conducting 7,824 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.85 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 134,781. It recorded 6 new deaths and 207 recoveries, raising toll to 4,164 and recoveries to 126,242. There are currently 4,375 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 25,893 with 74 new infections after administering 1,210 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.11 percent. There was 1 death and 90 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 290 fatalities and 24,481 fully recovered. There are now 1,122 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 40 to 81,806 after conducting 3,033 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.32 percent. There was 1 death and 147 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 766 casualties; 78,187 recovered; and 2,853 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 333 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent; it now has 5,655 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 9 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,430 fully recovered people. There are currently 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 19 to 19,538 after administering 419 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.53 percent. There were 2 deaths and 54 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 556 fatalities and 18,315 fully recovered. It now has 667 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 174,376,256 people, with over 3,751,988 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 157,638,535 patients of the 174.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.