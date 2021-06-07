Pakistan Records 1,490 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 933,630, against 864,931 recoveries and 21,323 deaths, leaving 47,376 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,490 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,285 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.02 percent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Sunday told a press conference that new infections of the coronavirus were on the decline in the province, but cautioned the public against complacency. “The pandemic has not gone anywhere,” she said. “We can only stop it if we continue to enforce and adopt SOPs,” she added. Dr. Rashid also cautioned the public against believing fake news about the coronavirus vaccines, stressing the inoculations were completely safe and no one had to worry about them.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 933,630 (Tests: 13,572,884)

Punjab – 342,498

Sindh – 323,828

Balochistan – 25,819

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 134,558

Islamabad – 81,766

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,642

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,519

Deaths – 21,323

Recoveries – 864,931

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 933,630. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 58 to 21,323. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,820 to 864,931, or 92.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 47,376 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,205 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,314. The province now has 342,498 confirmed cases; it reported 306 new infections after conducting 21,546 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.42 percent. There were 757 new recoveries recorded, leaving 317,947 fully recovered, and 14,237 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 323,828; it reported 756 new infections on Monday after administering 14,369 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.26 percent. The province reported 20 deaths, raising toll to 5,136, while its recoveries rose by 579 to 294,836. Overall, the province now has 23,856 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 237 new infections after conducting 7,628 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.11 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 134,558. It recorded 14 new deaths and 176 recoveries, raising toll to 4,158 and recoveries to 126,035. There are currently 4,365 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 25,819 with 90 new infections after administering 1,326 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were no deaths and 88 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 289 fatalities and 24,391 fully recovered. There are now 1,139 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 66 to 81,766 after conducting 3,366 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.96 percent. There were no deaths and 166 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 765 casualties; 78,040 recovered; and 2,961 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 325 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.77 percent; it now has 5,642 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,421 fully recovered people. There are currently 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 26 to 19,519 after administering 725 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. There were no deaths and 52 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 554 fatalities and 18,261 fully recovered. It now has 704 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 174,052,586 people, with over 3,744,029 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 157,064,600 patients of the 174 million+ infected have recovered thus far.