Pakistan Records 1,519 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 585,435, against 555,242 recoveries and 13,076 deaths, leaving 17,117 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 1,519 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 40,473 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.75 percent.

Saudi Arabia this week announced that it was making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for any Muslims wishing to participate in this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. In a statement, the Gulf kingdom’s health ministry said the inoculation would be the “main condition” for the pilgrimage. It did not specify whether the Hajj would be open to all Muslims globally this year or be restricted to locals, as it was last year.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 60,881, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 585,435 (Tests: 9,097,413)

Punjab – 174,191

Sindh – 258,904

Balochistan – 19,084

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 73,007

Islamabad – 44,921

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,957

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 10,371

Deaths – 13,076

Recoveries – 555,242

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 585,435. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 63 to 13,076. At the same time, recoveries increased by 987 to 555,242, or 94.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,117 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,559 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 39 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,480. The province now has 174,191 confirmed cases; it reported 796 new infections after conducting 16,875 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.72 percent. There were 335 new recoveries recorded, leaving 162,993 fully recovered, and 5,718 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 258,904; it reported 225 new infections on Thursday after conducting 9,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.49 percent. The province reported 16 new deaths, raising toll to 4,388, while its recoveries rose by 326 to 248,184. Overall, the province now has 6,332 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 206 new infections after conducting 6,857 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 73,007. It recorded 5 new deaths, raising toll to 2,096, while its recoveries have risen by 169 to 68,676. There are currently 2,235 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 19,084 with 8 new infections after conducting 771 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.04 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 200 fatalities and 18,773 fully recovered. There are now 111 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 231 to 44,921 after conducting 5,766 tests; a positivity ratio of 4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 102 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 503 casualties; 42,419 recovered; and 1,999 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 392 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.25 percent; it now has 4,957 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 5 recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,850 fully recovered people. There are currently 5 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 52 to 10,371 after conducting 760 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.84 percent. There was 1 death and 45 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 307 fatalities and 9,347 fully recovered. It now has 717 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 115,768,952 people, with over 2,571,785 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 91,469,136 patients of the 115.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.