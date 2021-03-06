Pakistan Records 1,714 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 588,728, against 558,210 recoveries and 13,166 deaths, leaving 17,352 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,714 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 38,200 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.49 percent.

The National Health Service on Thursday informed the Public Accounts Committee that the government had no immediate plans to purchases coronavirus vaccines, with a senior official confirming the country would be relying largely on donations and aid to inoculate the eligible population of Pakistan. To a question, the official said that the vaccines are “too expensive” and it was more suitable to wait for the free doses coming from friendly nations like China and the COVAX regime.

Despite passing through two waves of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 60,881, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 588,728 (Tests: 9,173,593)

Punjab – 175,964

Sindh – 259,392

Balochistan – 19,106

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 73,515

Islamabad – 45,329

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,958

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 10,464

Deaths – 13,166

Recoveries – 558,210

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 588,728. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 38 to 13,166. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,441 to 558,210, or 94.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,352 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,545 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 5,534. The province now has 175,964 confirmed cases; it reported 913 new infections after conducting 15,687 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.82 percent. There were 735 new recoveries recorded, leaving 164,487 fully recovered, and 5,943 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 259,392; it reported 228 new infections on Saturday after conducting 9,872 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.31 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 4,411, while its recoveries rose by 333 to 248,811. Overall, the province now has 6,170 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 257 new infections after conducting 6,973 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.68 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 73,515. It recorded 5 new deaths, raising toll to 2,104, while its recoveries have risen by 160 to 69,106. There are currently 2,305 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 19,106 with 9 new infections after conducting 596 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.51 percent. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 200 fatalities and 18,791 fully recovered. There are now 115 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 251 to 45,329 after conducting 4,059 tests; a positivity ratio of 6.18 percent. There were 2 deaths and 155 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 506 casualties; 42,726 recovered; and 2,097 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 317 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.31 percent; it now has 4,958 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 102 fatalities and 4,852 fully recovered people. There are currently 4 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 55 to 10,464 after conducting 696 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.9 percent. There was 1 death and 44 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 309 fatalities and 9,437 fully recovered. It now has 718 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 116,670,105 people, with over 2,592,085 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now slowly recovering from a second wave of the coronavirus, aided in part by the launch of vaccination campaigns. Overall, around 92,282,109 patients of the 116.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.