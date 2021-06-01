Pakistan Records 1,771 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 922,824, against 844,638 recoveries and 20,850 deaths, leaving 57,336 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,771 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,633 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.72 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday told VOA News that while he did not believe the threat of the coronavirus had entirely passed, he believed Pakistan was no longer at risk of an “India-like situation.” His statement came the same day that the National Command and Operation Center announced it was commencing vaccinations against COVID-19 for citizens aged 18 and over, with Planning Minister Asad Umar saying all eligible age groups could now avail inoculations at designated government centers.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 922,824 (Tests: 13,269,214)

Punjab – 340,110

Sindh – 318,579

Balochistan – 25,218

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 132,822

Islamabad – 81,257

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,588

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,250

Deaths – 20,850

Recoveries – 844,638

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 922,824. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 71 to 20,850. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,397 to 844,638, or 91.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 57,336 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,842 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,039. The province now has 340,110 confirmed cases; it reported 424 new infections after conducting 21,881 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.94 percent. There were 1,261 new recoveries recorded, leaving 310,749 fully recovered, and 19,322 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 318,579; it reported 914 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,398 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.82 percent. The province reported 19 deaths, raising toll to 5,039, while its recoveries rose by 684 to 287,728. Overall, the province now has 25,812 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 273 new infections after conducting 6,455 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.23 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 132,822. It recorded 6 new deaths and 456 recoveries, raising toll to 4,079 and recoveries to 123,587. There are currently 5,156 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 25,218 with 70 new infections after administering 1,392 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.03 percent. There were 3 deaths and 128 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 280 fatalities and 23,881 fully recovered. There are now 1,057 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 62 to 81,257 after conducting 3,220 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.92 percent. There were 2 deaths and 678 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 762 casualties; 75,642 recovered; and 4,853 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 309 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.24 percent; it now has 5,588 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 4 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,362 fully recovered people. There are currently 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 18 to 19,250 after administering 978 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.84 percent. There was 1 death and 186 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 544 fatalities and 17,689 fully recovered. It now has 1,017 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 171,472,127 people, with over 3,565,193 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 153,780,115 patients of the 171.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.