Pakistan Records 1,893 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 928,588, against 856,005 recoveries and 21,105 deaths, leaving 51,478 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 1,893 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,859 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.58 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday reviewed the implementation of standard operating procedures imposed nationwide to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and warned that reports of non-compliance were on the rise. “The forum expressed concerns over the downtrend on non-compliance of SOPs … and decided to take all possible steps to ensure implementation of SOPs along with pursuing the mass vaccination campaign,” read a statement issued after the meeting. It said that the NCOC had directed all federating units to monitor this growing trend and take steps to mitigate the possible spread of the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 928,588 (Tests: 13,420,779)

Punjab – 341,390

Sindh – 321,425

Balochistan – 25,476

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 133,746

Islamabad – 81,540

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,623

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,388

Deaths – 21,105

Recoveries – 856,005

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 928,588. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 83 to 21,105. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,431 to 856,005, or 92.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 51,478 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,557 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 52 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,184. The province now has 341,390 confirmed cases; it reported 401 new infections after conducting 21,908 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.83 percent. There were 994 new recoveries recorded, leaving 314,334 fully recovered, and 16,872 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 321,425; it reported 937 new infections on Friday after administering 15,741 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.95 percent. The province reported 16 deaths, raising toll to 5,089, while its recoveries rose by 1,361 to 292,001. Overall, the province now has 24,335 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 296 new infections after conducting 8,255 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.59 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 133,746. It recorded 12 new deaths and 301 recoveries, raising toll to 4,125 and recoveries to 125,058. There are currently 4,563 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 25,476 with 106 new infections after administering 1,655 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 51 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 287 fatalities and 24,129 fully recovered. There are now 1,060 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 94 to 81,540 after conducting 4,319 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.18 percent. There were no deaths and 577 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 763 casualties; 77,062 recovered; and 3,715 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 354 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.24 percent; it now has 5,623 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 28 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,399 fully recovered people. There are currently 117 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 44 to 19,388 after administering 627 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.02 percent. There was 1 death and 119 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 550 fatalities and 18,022 fully recovered. It now has 816 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 172,910,966 people, with over 3,717,320 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 155,622,721 patients of the 172.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.