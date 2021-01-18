Pakistan Records 1,920 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 521,211 against 475,228 recoveries and 10,997 deaths, leaving 34,986 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,920 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 37,949 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.06 percent.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has approved the emergency use of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, with the government saying it hopes to make the drug available for distribution within the first quarter of the year. Planning Minister Asad Umar has said the vaccine would be rolled out by March, reiterating that in the first phase, frontline healthcare workers and people aged over 65 would be inoculated.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 521,211 (Tests: 7,405,571)

Punjab – 149,782

Sindh – 235,576

Balochistan – 18,612

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 63,615

Islamabad – 40,111

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,884

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,361

Deaths – 10,997

Recoveries – 475,228

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 521,211. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 46 to 10,997. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,589 to 475,228, or 91.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,986 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,348 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 23 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,432. The province now has 149,782 confirmed cases; it reported 560 new infections after conducting 15,195 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.68 percent. There were 537 new recoveries recorded, leaving 134,489 fully recovered, and 10,861 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 235,576; it reported 922 new infections on Monday after conducting 10,945 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.42 percent. The province reported 18 new deaths, raising toll to 3,793, while its recoveries rose by 691 to 213,624. Overall, the province now has 18,159 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 276 new infections after conducting 6,071 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.55 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 63,615. It recorded 4 new deaths, raising toll to 1,783, while its recoveries have risen by 158 to 58,240. There are currently 3,592 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,612 with 43 new infections after conducting 543 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.92 percent. There were no deaths and 29 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 190 fatalities and 18,100 fully recovered. There are now 322 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 92 to 40,111 after conducting 4,478 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.05 percent. There was 1 death and 145 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 457 casualties; 37,914 recovered; and 1,740 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 376 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.53 percent; it now has 4,884 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 6 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,756 fully recovered people. There are currently 27 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 25 to 8,631 after conducting 341 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.33 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 241 fatalities and 8,105 fully recovered. It now has 285 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 95,482,598 people, with over 2,039,653 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 68,169,314 patients of the 95.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.