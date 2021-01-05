Pakistan Records 1,947 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 490,476 against 444,360 recoveries and 10,409 deaths, leaving 35,707 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,947 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 35,073 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.55 percent.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Monday announced an intent to reopen educational institutions in three phases—grades 9-12 from Jan. 18; grades 8 and lower from Jan. 25; and higher education institutions from Feb. 1. Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan, in a press conference alongside Mahmood, said that the government had found that closing schools and colleges had the greatest visible impact on curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the ongoing second wave of the pandemic. He said that a “little more gap” was required to maintain this progress.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 56,219, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 490,476 (Tests: 6,884,940)

Punjab – 141,393

Sindh – 219,452

Balochistan – 18,254

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 59,729

Islamabad – 38,395

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,870

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,383

Deaths – 10,409

Recoveries – 444,360

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 490,476. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 59 to 10,409. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,903 to 444,360, or 90.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,707 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,219 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,160. The province now has 141,393 confirmed cases; it reported 679 new infections after conducting 16,203 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.19 percent. There were 1,096 new recoveries recorded, leaving 126,225 fully recovered, and 11,008 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 219,452; it reported 855 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,165 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.41 percent. The province reported 12 new deaths, raising toll to 3,623, while its recoveries rose by 440 to 197,870. Overall, the province now has 17,959 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 245 new infections after conducting 4,197 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 59,729. It recorded 8 new deaths, raising toll to 1,683, while its recoveries have risen by 149 to 54,668. There are currently 3,378 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 18,254 with 7 new infections after conducting 122 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.74 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 185 fatalities and 17,829 fully recovered. There are now 240 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 132 to 38,395 after conducting 3,713 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.55 percent. There were no deaths and 160 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 428 casualties; 35,253 recovered; and 2,714 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 357 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent. It now has 4,870 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 1 recovery, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,717 fully recovered people. There are currently 52 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 26 to 8,383 after conducting 316 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.23 percent. There were 3 deaths and 40 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 229 fatalities and 7,798 fully recovered. It now has 356 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 86,105,851 people, with over 1,860,540 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 61,057,700 patients of the 86.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.