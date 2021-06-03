Pakistan Records 2,028 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 926,695, against 852,574 recoveries and 21,022 deaths, leaving 53,099 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,028 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,523 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.94 percent.

Turkey on June 1 implemented a 14-day quarantine for incoming travelers from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka in a bid to prevent the entry of variant strains of the coronavirus. Passengers from countries not on this list, says Ankara, would not need to submit to mandatory quarantine if they have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering the country or have contracted and recovered from the virus in the past six months.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 926,695 (Tests: 13,367,920)

Punjab – 340,989

Sindh – 320,488

Balochistan – 25,370

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 133,450

Islamabad – 81,446

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,608

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,344

Deaths – 21,022

Recoveries – 852,574

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 926,695. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 92 to 21,022. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,889 to 852,574, or 92 percent of total infections. There are currently 53,099 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 3,630 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 48 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,132. The province now has 340,989 confirmed cases; it reported 432 new infections after conducting 21,178 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.04 percent. There were 1,352 new recoveries recorded, leaving 313,340 fully recovered, and 17,517 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 320,488; it reported 1,041 new infections on Thursday after administering 15,008 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.94 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 5,073, while its recoveries rose by 1,238 to 290,640. Overall, the province now has 24,775 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 326 new infections after conducting 8,309 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.92 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 133,450. It recorded 18 new deaths and 707 recoveries, raising toll to 4,113 and recoveries to 124,757. There are currently 4,580 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 25,370 with 75 new infections after administering 1,409 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.32 percent. There were 3 deaths and 85 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 285 fatalities and 24,078 fully recovered. There are now 1,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 89 to 81,446 after conducting 4,638 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.92 percent. There were no deaths and 419 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 763 casualties; 76,485 recovered; and 4,198 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 8 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.25 percent; it now has 5,608 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,371 fully recovered people. There are currently 130 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 57 to 19,344 after administering 625 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.12 percent. There was 1 death and 85 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 549 fatalities and 17,903 fully recovered. It now has 892 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 172,426,494 people, with over 3,706,563 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 155,060,668 patients of the 172.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.