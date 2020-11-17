Pakistan Records 2,050 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections rise to 361,082 against 324,834 recoveries and 7,193 deaths, leaving 29,055 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,050 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,378 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.06 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced a ban on all political rallies and gatherings that do not provide any economic benefit in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. He reiterated his calls for the public not to step outside their homes without face masks, and stressed that the government would not take any actions that would negatively impact the economy.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 361,082 (Tests: 4,979,939)

Punjab – 111,047

Sindh – 156,528

Balochistan – 16,449

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 42,615

Islamabad – 24,444

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,461

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 5,538

Deaths – 7,193

Recoveries – 324,834

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 361,082. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 33 to 7,193. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,010 to 324,834, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 29,055 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,447 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 17 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,492. The province raised its confirmed cases to 111,047 with 597 new infections after conducting 12,032 tests. The province reported 13 new recoveries, leaving 97,789 fully recovered, and now has 10,766 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 848 to 156,528 after conducting 11,596 tests. The province reported 4 new deaths, raising toll to 2,751, while its recoveries rose by 545 to 143,252. Overall, the province now has 10,525 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 1,315. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 105 to 39,110 while its confirmed cases have increased by 245 to 42,615 after conducting 2,831 tests. The province currently has 2,190 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 16,449 with 42 new infections after conducting 356 tests. There were no new deaths and 50 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 156 fatalities and 15,902 recoveries. There are now 391 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 226 to 24,444. There were 3 deaths and 224 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 260 casualties; 20,498 recovered; and 3,686 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 9 to 4,461 after conducting 302 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 4 recoveries, leaving 93 fatalities and 4,207 recovered. There are currently 161 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 344 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 83 to 5,538. There were 69 recoveries and 5 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 126 fatalities and 4,076 fully recovered. It now has 1,336 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 55,349,529 people, with over 1,332,328 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but subsequently eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 38,493,441 patients of the 55.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.