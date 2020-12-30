Pakistan Records 2,155 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 477,240 against 430,113 recoveries and 10,047 deaths, leaving 37,080 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,155 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 36,390 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.92 percent.

The Sindh Health Department on Tuesday confirmed Pakistan’s first cases of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, which was originally discovered in the U.K. and is reportedly far more infectious than earlier strains. According to a statement, 12 returnees from the U.K. were tested for COVID-19, out of which six had the virus. Of those six, three were found to have the new strain. Authorities have stressed that while the new variant increases infectivity, it is no more deadlier than earlier strains.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 54,319, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 477,240 (Tests: 6,656,373)

Punjab – 137,295

Sindh – 213,193

Balochistan – 18,118

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 57,982

Islamabad – 37,556

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,855

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,241

Deaths – 10,047

Recoveries – 430,113

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 477,240. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 55 to 10,047. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,619 to 430,113, or 90.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 37,080 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,219 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 23 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,982. The province now has 137,295 confirmed cases; it reported 626 new infections after conducting 14,112 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.44 percent. There were 280 new recoveries recorded, leaving 122,932 fully recovered, and 10,381 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 213,193; it reported 1,100 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 13,092 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.4 percent. The province reported 18 new deaths, raising toll to 3,520, while its recoveries rose by 2,799 to 191,150. Overall, the province now has 18,523 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 236 new infections after conducting 4,022 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.87 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 57,982. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 1,627, while its recoveries have risen by 762 to 52,818. There are currently 3,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 18,118 with 19 new infections after conducting 384 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.95 percent. There were no deaths and 27 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities and 17,683 fully recovered. There are now 253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 166 to 37,556 after conducting 4,175 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.98 percent. There were 3 deaths and 700 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 415 casualties; 33,253 recovered; and 3,888 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 325 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.61 percent. It now has 4,855 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 4 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,700 fully recovered people. There are currently 54 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 6 to 8,241 after conducting 280 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent. There were 47 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 220 fatalities and 7,577 fully recovered. It now has 444 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 82,327,231 people, with over 1,796,543 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 58,338,453 patients of the 82.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.