Pakistan Records 2,253 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 905,852, against 823,157 recoveries and 20,400 deaths, leaving 62,295 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,253 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,726 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.82 percent.

The Sindh government on Monday announced that it was banning all “unnecessary movement” in provincial capital Karachi after 8 p.m. from today (May 25), with an intent toward limiting mobility and the spread of the coronavirus. Karachi has, in the past week, emerged as the new epicenter of the pandemic in Pakistan, with cases surging following the Eidul Fitr break. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has urged the public to strictly adhere to SOPs so the government can restore normalcy, adding that once the situation improves, all curbs would be lifted.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 905,852 (Tests: 12,884,544)

Punjab – 335,577

Sindh – 310,557

Balochistan – 24,638

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 130,187

Islamabad – 80,529

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,512

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,852

Deaths – 20,400

Recoveries – 823,157

Fully vaccinated people – 1,334,290

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 905,852. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 92 to 20,400. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,783 to 823,157, or 90.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 62,295 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,723 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 55 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,839. The province now has 335,577 confirmed cases; it reported 817 new infections after conducting 22,389 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.65 percent. There were 1,264 new recoveries recorded, leaving 302,873 fully recovered, and 22,865 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 310,557; it reported 910 new infections on Tuesday after administering 11,388 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.99 percent. The province reported 16 deaths, raising toll to 4,936, while its recoveries rose by 814 to 282,410. Overall, the province now has 23,211 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 304 new infections after conducting 6,250 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 130,187. It recorded 20 new deaths and 255 recoveries, raising toll to 3,970 and recoveries to 119,986. There are currently 6,231 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 24,638 with 55 new infections after administering 1,498 tests for a positivity ratio of 3.67 percent. There were no deaths and 81 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 270 fatalities and 23,428 fully recovered. There are now 940 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 111 to 80,529 after conducting 4,114 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.7 percent. There was 1 death and 267 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 casualties; 72,409 recovered; and 7,374 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 400 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent; it now has 5,512 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 9 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,300 fully recovered people. There are currently 105 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 44 to 18,852 after administering 687 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were no deaths and 93 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 532 fatalities and 16,751 fully recovered. It now has 1,569 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 167,996,661 people, with over 3,487,480 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 149,336,256 patients of the 167.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.