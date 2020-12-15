Pakistan Records 2,459 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 443,246 against 386,333 recoveries and 8,905 deaths, leaving 48,008 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,459 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 34,551 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.12 percent.

Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Dr. Attaur Rehman on Monday told a private broadcaster that a vaccine for the novel coronavirus would be available in Pakistan in the next two months. He reiterated that the first priority would be given to healthcare workers, adding that the process to vaccinate the entire population would take some time due to Pakistan’s large population.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,303, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 443,246 (Tests: 6,098,771)

Punjab – 128,138

Sindh – 196,962

Balochistan – 17,771

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 52,787

Islamabad – 35,045

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,793

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,750

Deaths – 8,905

Recoveries – 386,333

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 443,246. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 73 to 8,905. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,614 to 386,333, or 87.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 48,008 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 57 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,422. The province now has 128,138 confirmed cases; it reported 597 new infections after conducting 15,692 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent. There were 300 new recoveries recorded, leaving 115,298 fully recovered, and 9,418 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 196,962; it reported 1,260 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 8,464 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.89 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 3,164, while its recoveries rose by 866 to 168,209. Overall, the province now has 25,589 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 338 new infections after conducting 4,709 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.17 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 52,787. It recorded 4 new deaths, raising toll to 1,477, while its recoveries have risen by 84 to 46,350. There are currently 4,960 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 17,771 with 26 new infections after conducting 183 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.21 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 175 fatalities and 17,092 fully recovered. There are now 504 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 205 to 35,045 after conducting 4,771 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.29 percent. There were 6 deaths and 235 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 377 casualties; 28,480 recovered; and 6,188 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 2 to 4,793 after conducting 401 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.5 percent. The region reported no deaths and 20 recoveries, leaving 99 fatalities and 4,583 fully recovered people. There are currently 111 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 31 to 7,750 after conducting 331 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.36 percent. There were 76 recoveries and no new deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities and 6,321 fully recovered. It now has 1,238 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 73,190,427 people, with over 1,627,900 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 51,324,489 patients of the 73.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far