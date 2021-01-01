Pakistan Records 2,463 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 482,178 against 437,229 recoveries and 10,176 deaths, leaving 34,773 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,463 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 41,039 tests—a positivity ratio of 6 percent.

Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday announced that the government had decided to buy 1.2 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from Chinese-owned Sinopharm. In a posting on Twitter, he said that these doses would be provided “free-of-cost” to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 54,319, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 482,178 (Tests: 6,737,107)

Punjab – 138,608

Sindh – 215,679

Balochistan – 18,168

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 58,701

Islamabad – 37,888

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,857

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,277

Deaths – 10,176

Recoveries – 437,229

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 482,178. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 71 to 10,176. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,156 to 437,229, or 90.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,773 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,216 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 29 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,042. The province now has 138,608 confirmed cases; it reported 659 new infections after conducting 16,617 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.96 percent. There were 329 new recoveries recorded, leaving 123,598 fully recovered, and 10,968 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 215,679; it reported 1,254 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,383 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.37 percent. The province reported 27 new deaths, raising toll to 3,560, while its recoveries rose by 769 to 195,420. Overall, the province now has 16,699 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 322 new infections after conducting 5,371 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.99 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 58,701. It recorded 11 new deaths, raising toll to 1,649, while its recoveries have risen by 436 to 53,708. There are currently 3,344 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 18,168 with 20 new infections after conducting 520 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.85 percent. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 183 fatalities and 17,732 fully recovered. There are now 253 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 186 to 37,888 after conducting 4,449 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.18 percent. There were 3 deaths and 553 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 419 casualties; 34,410 recovered; and 3,059 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday after conducting 371 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.27 percent. It now has 4,857 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,705 fully recovered people. There are currently 51 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 21 to 8,277 after conducting 328 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were 39 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 222 fatalities and 7,656 fully recovered. It now has 399 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 83,809,705 people, with over 1,825,780 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 59,325,746 patients of the 83.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.