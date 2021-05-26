Pakistan Records 2,724 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 908,576, against 827,843 recoveries and 20,465 deaths, leaving 60,268 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,724 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 59,076 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Tuesday announced he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was exhibiting mild symptoms. “InshAllah will get well soon,” he added in a posting on Twitter. Mahmood is fully vaccinated, but was present at an event in the morning, raising concerns about other participants entering quarantine to prevent the possibility of the virus spreading further.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 908,576 (Tests: 12,943,620)

Punjab – 336,315

Sindh – 311,766

Balochistan – 24,733

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 130,644

Islamabad – 80,662

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,516

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,940

Deaths – 20,465

Recoveries – 827,843

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 908,576. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 65 to 20,465. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,686 to 827,843, or 91.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 60,268 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,242 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,875. The province now has 336,315 confirmed cases; it reported 738 new infections after conducting 25,245 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.92 percent. There were 1,879 new recoveries recorded, leaving 304,752 fully recovered, and 21,688 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 311,766; it reported 1,209 new infections on Wednesday after administering 18,132 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.67 percent. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 4,942, while its recoveries rose by 1,273 to 283,683. Overall, the province now has 23,141 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 457 new infections after conducting 7,859 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 130,644. It recorded 20 new deaths and 1,047 recoveries, raising toll to 3,990 and recoveries to 121,033. There are currently 5,621 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 24,733 with 95 new infections after administering 1,410 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent. There was 1 death and 44 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 271 fatalities and 23,472 fully recovered. There are now 990 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 133 to 80,662 after conducting 4,961 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.68 percent. There were 2 deaths and 330 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 748 casualties; 72,739 recovered; and 7,175 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 4 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 459 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent; it now has 5,516 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 1 recovery, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,301 fully recovered people. There are currently 108 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 88 to 18,940 after administering 1,010 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.7 percent. There were no deaths and 112 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 532 fatalities and 16,863 fully recovered. It now has 1,545 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 168,528,040 people, with over 3,499,719 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 150,052,550 patients of the 168.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.