Pakistan Records 2,726 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 911,302, against 831,744 recoveries and 20,540 deaths, leaving 59,018 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,726 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 62,706 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.35 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, on Wednesday, announced that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had decided to open pre-registration for coronavirus vaccinations for all Pakistanis aged 19-and-over. “This registration will start from tomorrow. So now registration will be open for the entire national population which is approved by health experts for COVID vaccination,” he said in a posting on Twitter.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 911,302 (Tests: 13,006,326)

Punjab – 337,073

Sindh – 313,059

Balochistan – 24,823

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 131,027

Islamabad – 80,779

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,533

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 19,008

Deaths – 20,540

Recoveries – 831,744

Fully vaccinated people – 1,513,144

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 911,302. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 75 to 20,540. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,901 to 831,744, or 91.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 59,018 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,109 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,899. The province now has 337,073 confirmed cases; it reported 758 new infections after conducting 24,914 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.04 percent. There were 1,797 new recoveries recorded, leaving 306,549 fully recovered, and 20,625 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 313,059; it reported 1,293 new infections on Thursday after administering 22,043 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.86 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 4,966, while its recoveries rose by 1,012 to 284,695. Overall, the province now has 23,398 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 383 new infections after conducting 7,771 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.92 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 131,027. It recorded 19 new deaths and 484 recoveries, raising toll to 4,009 and recoveries to 121,517. There are currently 5,501 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 24,823 with 90 new infections after administering 1,418 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.35 percent. There were 2 deaths and 29 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 273 fatalities and 23,501 fully recovered. There are now 1,049 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 117 to 80,779 after conducting 5,177 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.26 percent. There were 3 deaths and 478 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 751 casualties; 73,217 recovered; and 6,811 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 476 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.57 percent; it now has 5,533 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 23 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,324 fully recovered people. There are currently 102 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 68 to 19,008 after administering 907 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent. There were 3 deaths and 78 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 535 fatalities and 16,941 fully recovered. It now has 1,532 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 169,093,368 people, with over 3,512,497 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 150,722,266 patients of the 169.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.