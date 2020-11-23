Pakistan Records 2,756 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases rise to 376,929 against 330,885 recoveries and 7,696 deaths, leaving 38,348 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 2,756 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 36,929 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.46 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday warned that data from Pakistan’s second wave was of great concern. “Across the world there is a second spike and complete lockdowns in most countries,” he wrote on Twitter. In Pakistan, the PDM by continuing with jalsas is deliberately endangering lives and livelihoods because if cases continue to rise at the rate we are seeing, we will be compelled to go into complete lockdown and PDM will be responsible for consequences,” he added, though his own PTI was staging rallies as recently as Friday.

Despite the prime minister’s warning, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,407 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 376,929 (Tests: 5,216,955)

Punjab – 114,508

Sindh – 163,329

Balochistan – 16,810

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 44,599

Islamabad – 27,018

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,542

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 6,123

Deaths – 7,696

Recoveries – 330,885

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 376,929. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 34 to 7,696. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,057 to 330,885, or 87.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 38,348 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,677 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 13 new deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 2,861. The province now has 114,508 total confirmed cases; it reported 498 new infections after conducting 12,607 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.95 percent. There were 28 new recoveries recorded, leaving 98,019 fully recovered, and 13,628 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 163,329; it reported 1,102 new infections on Monday after conducting 11,439 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.63 percent. The province reported 13 new deaths, raising toll to 2,829, while its recoveries rose by 483 to 146,008. Overall, the province now has 14,492 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 502 new infections after conducting 5,099 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.84 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 44,599. It recorded 2 new deaths, raising toll to 1,327, while its recoveries have risen by 305 to 40,235. There are currently 3,037 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 16,810 with 66 new infections after conducting 854 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.73 percent. There was no new death and 41 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 161 fatalities and 16,031 fully recovered. There are now 618 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 449 to 27,018 after conducting 5,550 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.09 percent. There was 1 death and 94 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 279 casualties; 21,806 recovered; and 4,933 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 16 to 4,542 after conducting 306 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.23 percent. The region reported 1 new death and 18 recoveries, leaving 95 fatalities and 4,288 fully recovered people. There are currently 159 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 123 to 6,123 after conducting 1,074 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.45 percent. There were 88 recoveries and 4 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 144 fatalities and 4,498 fully recovered. It now has 1,481 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 58,985,500 people, with over 1,393,671 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb the spread of the virus ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 40,766,904 patients of the 58.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.