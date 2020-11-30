Pakistan Records 2,839 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections rise to 398,024 against 341,423 recoveries and 8,025 deaths, leaving 48,576 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 2,839 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 33,302 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.52 percent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Sunday warned that if the public did not adopt government-issued preventative measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, it would have little choice but to re-impose a “complete” lockdown. She told a press conference in Lahore that large public gatherings were helping the virus spread widely, and urged the public to not let the situation deteriorate to a point where lives and livelihoods would be impacted.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,407, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 398,024 (Tests: 5,508,810)

Punjab – 119,035

Sindh – 173,014

Balochistan – 17,158

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 47,190

Islamabad – 30,123

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,649

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 6,855

Deaths – 8,025

Recoveries – 341,423

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 398,024. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 40 to 8,025. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,613 to 341,423, or 85.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 48,576 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 2,046 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 12 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 2,991. The province now has 119,035 confirmed cases; it has reported 524 new infections after conducting 10,825 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.84 percent. There were 114 new recoveries recorded, leaving 98,445 fully recovered, and 17,599 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 173,014; it reported 1,419 new infections on Monday after conducting 10,081 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.08 percent. The province reported 13 new deaths, raising toll to 2,924, while its recoveries rose by 764 to 151,529. Overall, the province now has 18,561 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 313 new infections after conducting 5,624 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 47,190. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 1,368, while its recoveries have risen by 183 to 41,800. There are currently 4,022 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 17,158 with 57 new infections after conducting 477 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.95 percent. There were no deaths and 84 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 166 fatalities and 16,341 fully recovered. There are now 651 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 341 to 30,123 after conducting 5,149 tests; a positivity ratio of 6.62 percent. There were 5 deaths and 337 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 314 casualties; 23,736 recovered; and 6,073 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 12 to 4,649 after conducting 350 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.43 percent. The region reported no deaths and 17 recoveries, leaving 97 fatalities and 4,382 fully recovered people. There are currently 170 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 173 to 6,855 after conducting 796 tests, a positivity ratio of 21.73 percent. There were 114 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 165 fatalities and 5,190 fully recovered. It now has 1,500 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 63,070,279 people, with over 1,465,095 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 43,544,373 patients of the 63.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.