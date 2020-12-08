Pakistan Records 2,885 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 423,179 against 370,474 recoveries and 8,487 deaths, leaving 44,218 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday recorded 2,885 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 33,610 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.58 percent.

Interior Minister Ijaz Shah on Monday received a dose of the trial coronavirus vaccine in Lahore. Currently in phase III of clinical trials, the Chinese-made vaccine has already been administered to Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, his wife, and members of his staff.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,307, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 423,179 (Tests: 5,827,852)

Punjab – 124,191

Sindh – 186,212

Balochistan – 17,501

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 50,078

Islamabad – 33,061

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,746

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,390

Deaths – 8,487

Recoveries – 370,474

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 423,179. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 89 to 8,487. At the same time, recoveries increased by 13,932 to 370,474, or 87.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 44,218 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the National Command and Operation Center saying 2,486 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 41 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,218. The province now has 124,191 confirmed cases; it reported 429 new infections after conducting 10,735 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.99 percent. There were 12,214 new recoveries recorded, leaving 111,610 fully recovered, and 9,363 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 186,212; it reported 1,726 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 12,442 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.87 percent. The province reported 41 new deaths, raising toll to 3,060, while its recoveries rose by 1,352 to 160,933. Overall, the province now has 22,219 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 402 new infections after conducting 4,159 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.66 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 50,078. It recorded 6 new deaths, raising toll to 1,419, while its recoveries have risen by 36 to 44,289. There are currently 4,370 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 17,501 with 35 new infections after conducting 403 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.68 percent. There were no deaths and 69 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 16,805 fully recovered. There are now 527 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 245 to 33,061 after conducting 5,019 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.88 percent. There were no deaths and 207 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 341 casualties; 26,603 recovered; and 6,117 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 14 to 4,746 after conducting 504 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.77 percent. The region reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 98 fatalities and 4,482 fully recovered people. There are currently 166 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 34 to 7,390 after conducting 348 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.77 percent. There were 54 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities and 5,752 fully recovered. It now has 1,456 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 67,938,995 people, with over 1,550,263 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 47,023,575 patients of the 67.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.