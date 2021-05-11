Pakistan Records 3,084 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 864,557, against 766,492 recoveries and 19,106 deaths, leaving 78,959 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,084 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 38,883 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.93 percent.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechucho over the weekend announced that the province would start vaccinating people below 40 against the coronavirus after Eidul Fitr. While inaugurating a COVID-19 mass vaccination facility at Karachi’s Expo Center, she said that the provincial authorities were launching a walk-in system so all eligible groups could be vaccinated without having to pre-register and wait for their turn to be inoculated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 864,557 (Tests: 12,267,310)

Punjab – 320,851

Sindh – 293,426

Balochistan – 23,534

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 124,979

Islamabad – 78,382

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,401

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,984

Deaths – 19,106

Recoveries – 766,492

Fully vaccinated people – 938,948

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 864,557. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 113 to 19,106. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,387 to 766,492, or 88.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 78,959 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,859 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 67 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,125. The province now has 320,851 confirmed cases; it reported 1,486 new infections after conducting 16,594 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.95 percent. There were 2,306 new recoveries recorded, leaving 274,131 fully recovered, and 37,595 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 293,426; it reported 782 new infections on Tuesday after administering 12,743 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.14 percent. The province reported 11 deaths, raising toll to 4,753, while its recoveries rose by 890 to 270,710. Overall, the province now has 17,963 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 495 new infections after conducting 5,326 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.29 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 124,979. It recorded 29 new deaths and 527 recoveries, raising toll to 3,644 and recoveries to 111,669. There are currently 9,666 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 23,534 with 87 new infections after administering 1,098 tests for a positivity ratio of 7.92 percent. There were 5 deaths and 139 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 253 fatalities and 21,876 fully recovered. There are now 1,405 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 182 to 78,382 after conducting 2,515 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.24 percent. There was 1 death and 408 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 716 casualties; 67,433 recovered; and 10,233 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 285 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.56 percent; it now has 5,401 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 15 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,182 fully recovered people. There are currently 112 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 39 to 17,984 after administering 322 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.11 percent. There were no deaths and 102 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 508 fatalities and 15,491 fully recovered. It now has 1,985 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 159,605,922 people, with over 3,317,733 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 137,291,536 patients of the 159.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.