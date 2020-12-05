Pakistan Records 3,119 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 413,191 against 352,529 recoveries and 8,303 deaths, leaving 52,359 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 3,119 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 41,115 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.59 percent.

The Pakistan Peoples Party on Friday announced that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had recovered from the novel coronavirus, adding that he would now personally participate in the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s Dec. 13 rally in Lahore. Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi designated Friday ‘Youm-e-Dua’ and special prayers were offers nationwide to protect the nation from the effects of the pandemic.

Pakistan is now in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus, but has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 74,607, with daily testing still significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 413,191 (Tests: 5,713,622)

Punjab – 122,293

Sindh – 180,904

Balochistan – 17,392

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 48,683

Islamabad – 31,992

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,708

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,219

Deaths – 8,303

Recoveries – 352,529

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 413,191. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 43 to 8,303. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,224 to 352,529, or 85.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 52,359 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the National Command and Operation Center saying 2,441 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,137. The province now has 122,293 confirmed cases; it reported 540 new infections after conducting 13,015 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.15 percent. There were 51 new recoveries recorded, leaving 99,215 fully recovered, and 19,941 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 180,904; it reported 1,664 new infections on Saturday after conducting 15,500 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.74 percent. The province reported 8 new deaths, raising toll to 2,991, while its recoveries rose by 972 to 157,006. Overall, the province now has 20,907 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 419 new infections after conducting 4,327 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.68 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 48,683. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 1,399, while its recoveries have risen by 671 to 43,839. There are currently 3,445 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 17,392 with 59 new infections after conducting 564 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.46 percent. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 169 fatalities and 16,653 fully recovered. There are now 570 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 353 to 31,992 after conducting 6,696 tests; a positivity ratio of 5.27 percent. There were 2 deaths and 385 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 334 casualties; 25,784 recovered; and 5,874 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 16 to 4,708 after conducting 408 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.92 percent. The region reported no deaths and 24 recoveries, leaving 98 fatalities and 4,465 fully recovered people. There are currently 145 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 68 to 7,219 after conducting 605 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.24 percent. There were 70 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 175 fatalities and 5,567 fully recovered. It now has 1,477 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 66,230,912 people, with over 1,524,457 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of the upcoming winter holidays. Overall, around 45,812,406 patients of the 66.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.