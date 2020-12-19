Pakistan Records 3,179 COVID-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases climb to 454,673 against 404,501 recoveries and 9,250 deaths, leaving 40,922 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday recorded 3,179 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 48,075 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.61 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday told a private broadcaster that the government was monitoring the fatality rate to determine if the ongoing second wave of COVID-19 was deadlier than the first, and once again urged the public to exercise caution and adopt government-issued guidelines to protect lives and livelihoods. He told Geo News that he believed that, with stringent adoption of SOPs, Pakistan could avoid any further closures and restrictions and could overcome the second wave as it had the first. “The next two weeks are critical,” he warned.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,303, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 454,673 (Tests: 6,264,135)

Punjab – 130,706

Sindh – 202,983

Balochistan – 17,880

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 54,448

Islamabad – 35,905

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,814

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,937

Deaths – 9,250

Recoveries – 404,501

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 454,673. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 87 to 9,250. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,649 to 404,501, or 89 percent of total infections. There are currently 40,922 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,486 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,558. The province now has 130,706 confirmed cases; it reported 584 new infections after conducting 15,133 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.86 percent. There were 3,126 new recoveries recorded, leaving 118,827 fully recovered, and 8,321 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 202,983; it reported 1,903 new infections on Saturday after conducting 20,681 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.2 percent. The province reported 32 new deaths, raising toll to 3,302, while its recoveries rose by 839 to 178,866. Overall, the province now has 20,815 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 427 new infections after conducting 5,213 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.19 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 54,448. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 1,521, while its recoveries have risen by 172 to 48,426. There are currently 4,501 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 17,880 with 12 new infections after conducting 337 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.56 percent. There were 2 deaths and 46 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 179 fatalities and 17,304 fully recovered. There are now 397 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 205 to 35,905 after conducting 5,749 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.56 percent. There were 3 deaths and 363 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 388 casualties; 29,780 recovered; and 5,737 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 4 to 4,814 after conducting 373 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.07 percent. The region reported no deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 99 fatalities and 4,609 fully recovered people. There are currently 106 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 44 to 7,937 after conducting 589 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.47 percent. There were 101 recoveries and 3 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 203 fatalities and 6,689 fully recovered. It now has 1,045 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 76,013,074 people, with over 1,681,249 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 53,281,606 patients of the 76 million+ infected have recovered thus far.