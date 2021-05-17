Pakistan Records 3,232 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 880,362, against 792,522 recoveries and 19,617 deaths, leaving 68,223 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,232 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,725 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Sunday started registering citizens aged 30 and above for coronavirus vaccinations, while people aged 40 and above can now pre-register and secure the inoculations through walk-in facility. In a statement, the NCOC has urged all eligible citizens to submit their CNIC number to 1166 through their mobile phone or visit the NIMS portal to pre-register for the vaccine.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 880,362 (Tests: 12,480,767)

Punjab – 327,362

Sindh – 299,194

Balochistan – 23,866

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 127,038

Islamabad – 79,221

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,423

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,258

Deaths – 19,617

Recoveries – 792,522

Fully vaccinated people – 964,227

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 880,362. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 74 to 19,617. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,754 to 792,522, or 90 percent of total infections. There are currently 68,223 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,443 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 44 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,411. The province now has 327,362 confirmed cases; it reported 1,700 new infections after conducting 15,543 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.94 percent. There were 2,008 new recoveries recorded, leaving 287,376 fully recovered, and 30,575 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 299,194; it reported 1,116 new infections on Monday after administering 14,792 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.54 percent. The province reported 7 deaths, raising toll to 4,801, while its recoveries rose by 487 to 276,076. Overall, the province now has 18,317 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 251 new infections after conducting 3,724 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.74 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 127,038. It recorded 20 new deaths and 645 recoveries, raising toll to 3,786 and recoveries to 115,428. There are currently 7,824 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 23,866 with 35 new infections after administering 604 tests for a positivity ratio of 5.79 percent. There were 3 deaths and 103 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 267 fatalities and 22,501 fully recovered. There are now 1,098 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 98 to 79,221 after conducting 1,372 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.14 percent. There were no deaths and 443 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 731 casualties; 70,000 recovered; and 8,490 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 5 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 319 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent; it now has 5,423 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 4 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,220 fully recovered people. There are currently 96 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 27 to 18,258 after administering 371 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.3 percent. There were no deaths and 64 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 514 fatalities and 15,921 fully recovered. It now has 1,823 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 163,717,760 people, with over 3,393,335 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 142,162,590 patients of the 163.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.