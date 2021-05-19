Pakistan Records 3,256 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 886,184, against 799,951 recoveries and 19,856 deaths, leaving 66,377 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 3,256 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,771 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.8 percent.

Authorities in Peshawar on Tuesday announced that 28 passengers arriving from a Gulf state had tested positive for the coronavirus at the Bacha Khan International Airport, and had been placed in the custody of district administration for mandatory quarantine, in accordance with National Command and Operation Center guidelines. The latest import of COVID-19 came a few days after the Civil Aviation Authority revoked the license of private airline AirBlue after the airline flew 24 passengers from Dubai to Peshawar who tested positive upon arrival in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 886,184 (Tests: 12,552,339)

Punjab – 329,913

Sindh – 301,247

Balochistan – 24,064

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 127,609

Islamabad – 79,552

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,439

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,360

Deaths – 19,856

Recoveries – 799,951

Fully vaccinated people – 964,227

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 886,184. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 104 to 19,856. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,440 to 799,951, or 90.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 66,377 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,549 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 63 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,563. The province now has 329,913 confirmed cases; it reported 1,138 new infections after conducting 16,051 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.1 percent. There were 2,052 new recoveries recorded, leaving 290,861 fully recovered, and 29,489 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 301,247; it reported 1,334 new infections on Wednesday after administering 14,041 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.5 percent. The province reported 11 deaths, raising toll to 4,835, while its recoveries rose by 927 to 277,669. Overall, the province now has 18,743 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 385 new infections after conducting 6,198 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 127,609. It recorded 23 new deaths and 859 recoveries, raising toll to 3,827 and recoveries to 116,601. There are currently 7,181 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 24,064 with 133 new infections after administering 1,521 tests for a positivity ratio of 8.74 percent. There were 3 deaths and 130 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 270 fatalities and 22,747 fully recovered. There are now 1,047 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 181 to 79,552 after conducting 2,814 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 353 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 735 casualties; 70,697 recovered; and 8,120 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 342 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent; it now has 5,439 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 16 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,261 fully recovered people. There are currently 71 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 74 to 18,360 after administering 804 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.2 percent. There were 2 deaths and 103 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 519 fatalities and 16,115 fully recovered. It now has 1,726 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 164,897,830 people, with over 3,418,661 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 143,854,494 patients of the 164.9 million+ infected have recovered thus far.