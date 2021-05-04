Pakistan Records 3,377 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 837,523, against 733,062 recoveries and 18,310 deaths, leaving 86,151 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,377 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,587 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday announced that the government expected to receive 19 million doses of various vaccines by the end of June, adding that around 90 percent of these were procured and not secured through charity. In a press statement, he said the government had inked deals worth 30 million doses of vaccines, and reiterated that the plan was to vaccinate 70 million Pakistanis by the end of the year.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 837,523 (Tests: 11,965,682)

Punjab – 308,529

Sindh – 286,521

Balochistan – 22,664

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 120,590

Islamabad – 76,492

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,330

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,397

Deaths – 18,310

Recoveries – 733,062

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 837,523. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 161 to 18,310. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,018 to 733,062, or 87.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 86,151 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,326 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 111 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,683. The province now has 308,529 confirmed cases; it reported 1,600 new infections after conducting 14,137 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.32 percent. There were 3,269 new recoveries recorded, leaving 256,956 fully recovered, and 42,890 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 286,521; it reported 895 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 12,696 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.05 percent. The province reported 11 deaths, raising toll to 4,678, while its recoveries rose by 500 to 265,776. Overall, the province now has 16,067 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 526 new infections after conducting 6,030 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.72 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 120,590. It recorded 31 new deaths and 624 recoveries, raising toll to 3,423 and recoveries to 105,527. There are currently 11,640 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 22,664 with 44 new infections after conducting 424 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.38 percent. There were 2 deaths and 88 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 239 fatalities and 21,014 fully recovered. There are now 1,411 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 283 to 76,492 after conducting 3,596 tests; a positivity ratio of 7.87 percent. There were 2 deaths and 452 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 693 casualties; 63,933 recovered; and 11,866 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 3 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 392 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent; it now has 5,330 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 8 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,110 fully recovered people. There are currently 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 26 to 17,397 after conducting 312 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.33 percent. There were 4 deaths and 77 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 487 fatalities and 14,746 fully recovered. It now has 2,164 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 154,188,318 people, with over 3,227,163 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 131,602,640 patients of the 154.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.