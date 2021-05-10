Pakistan Records 3,447 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 861,473, against 762,105 recoveries and 18,993 deaths, leaving 80,375 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 3,447 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,756 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.13 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed the prevailing trends of the coronavirus pandemic across Pakistan, with participants expressing concern over ongoing violations of government-issued guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. In a notification issued after the meeting, the forum said it had decided to maintain a complete lockdown nationwide till May 16 as part of its “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign. Exempted sectors include bakeries, pharmacies, meat shops, petrol pumps, media houses, call centers, and fruit and vegetable shops.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 861,473 (Tests: 12,228,427)

Punjab – 319,365

Sindh – 292,644

Balochistan – 23,447

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 124,484

Islamabad – 78,200

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,388

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,945

Deaths – 18,993

Recoveries – 762,105

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 861,473. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 78 to 18,993. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,824 to 762,105, or 88.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 80,375 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,846 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 26 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,058. The province now has 319,365 confirmed cases; it reported 1,393 new infections after conducting 10,290 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.54 percent. There were 2,470 new recoveries recorded, leaving 271,825 fully recovered, and 38,482 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 292,644; it reported 976 new infections on Monday after administering 14,486 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.74 percent. The province reported 16 deaths, raising toll to 4,742, while its recoveries rose by 586 to 269,820. Overall, the province now has 18,082 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 642 new infections after conducting 8,180 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.85 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 124,484. It recorded 27 new deaths and 963 recoveries, raising toll to 3,615 and recoveries to 111,142. There are currently 9,727 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 23,447 with 123 new infections after administering 1,057 tests for a positivity ratio of 11.64 percent. There was 1 death and 180 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 248 fatalities and 21,737 fully recovered. There are now 1,462 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 226 to 78,200 after conducting 2,816 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.02 percent. There was 7 deaths and 505 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 715 casualties; 67,025 recovered; and 10,460 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 8 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 295 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.71 percent; it now has 5,388 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 21 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,167 fully recovered people. There are currently 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 79 to 17,945 after administering 632 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. There was 1 death and 99 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 508 fatalities and 15,389 fully recovered. It now has 2,048 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 158,970,290 people, with over 3,306,746 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 136,517,897 patients of the 158.97 million+ infected have recovered thus far.