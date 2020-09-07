Pakistan Records 394 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 298,903 against 286,016 recoveries and 6,345 deaths, leaving 6,542 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 394 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 20,980 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.88 percent.

A recent survey by IPSOS has found that only 37 percent of parents in Pakistan remain opposed to sending their children to schools amid the ongoing decline in new infections and deaths due to the COVID-19. The survey found that four out of five Pakistanis had now been able to completely resume their business or employment activities, and only 35 percent of respondents were worried about a potential second wave of the coronavirus because people have started to ignore preventative measures.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 68,190—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 298,903 (Tests: 2,778,689)

Punjab – 97,226

Sindh – 130,671

Balochistan – 13,292

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 36,625

Islamabad – 15,750

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,008

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,331

Deaths – 6,345

Recoveries – 286,016

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 298,903, while deaths increased by 3 to 6,345. At the same time, recoveries increased by 118 to 286,016, or 95.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 6,542 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 534 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported no new deaths due to COVID-19, sustaining fatalities at 2,210. The province conducted 6,378 tests, raising confirmed cases to 97,226 with 60 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 15 to 93,576. There are now 1,440 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 188 to 130,671 against 8,999 tests. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 1 to 2,423, while its recoveries rose by 49 to 126,213. Overall, the province now has 2,035 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,255. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 25 to 34,402, while its confirmed cases have increased by 34 to 36,625. The province conducted 2,560 tests on Sunday and currently has 968 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Monday rose by 63 to 13,292 after conducting 271 tests. There was 1 new death, raising fatalities to 145, while there were no new recoveries, sustaining tally at 11,861. There are now 1,286 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 16 to 15,750 after conducting 2,274 tests. There was 1 new death and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising casualties to 176 and recoveries to 15,154, leaving 420 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 29 on Monday to 3,008 after conducting 209 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 71, while its recoveries have increased by 10 to 2,635, leaving 302 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 4 to 2,331 after conducting 289 tests. There were no new deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 65 fatalities and 2,175 fully recovered. It now has 91 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 27,292,661 people, with over 887,555 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 19,377,320 patients of the 27.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.