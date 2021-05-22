Pakistan Records 4,007 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 897,468, against 813,855 recoveries and 20,177 deaths, leaving 63,436 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,007 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 62,238 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday announced it was commencing vaccinations of pre-registered Pakistanis aged 30-39 from today (Saturday). In a posting on Twitter, Planning Minister Asad Umar said: “The messages for those who are being scheduled will go out today.” Once they receive the verification code, registered individuals can go to the designated vaccination center and get inoculated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 897,468 (Tests: 12,717,235)

Punjab – 333,057

Sindh – 306,707

Balochistan – 24,413

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 129,013

Islamabad – 80,156

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,471

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 18,651

Deaths – 20,177

Recoveries – 813,855

Fully vaccinated people – 1,228,009

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 897,468. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 88 to 20,177. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,712 to 813,855, or 90.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 63,436 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,412 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 35 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 9,739. The province now has 333,057 confirmed cases; it reported 1,057 new infections after conducting 23,152 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.56 percent. There were 1,617 new recoveries recorded, leaving 298,796 fully recovered, and 24,522 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 306,707; it reported 2,136 new infections on Saturday after administering 24,299 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.79 percent. The province reported 22 deaths, raising toll to 4,891, while its recoveries rose by 979 to 280,167. Overall, the province now has 21,649 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 452 new infections after conducting 8,471 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 129,013. It recorded 25 new deaths and 550 recoveries, raising toll to 3,900 and recoveries to 118,323. There are currently 6,790 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 24,413 with 95 new infections after administering 1,455 tests for a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. There were no deaths and 120 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 270 fatalities and 23,145 fully recovered. There are now 998 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 146 to 80,156 after conducting 3,661 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent. There were 3 deaths and 334 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 744 casualties; 71,716 recovered; and 7,696 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 387 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.39 percent; it now has 5,471 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,285 fully recovered people. There are currently 79 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 104 to 18,651 after administering 813 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.79 percent. There were 3 deaths and 109 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 526 fatalities and 16,423 fully recovered. It now has 1,702 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 166,486,326 people, with over 3,457,851 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 147,242,961 patients of the 166.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.