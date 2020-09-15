Pakistan Records 404 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 302,424 against 290,261 recoveries and 6,389 deaths, leaving 5,774 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 404 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 27,277 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.48 percent.

After a gap of six months, higher educational institutions and students of grades 9 through 12 have been allowed to return to classes. The phased-reopening commences with senior classes; on Sept. 23 grades 6 through 8 are set to resume classes; and on Sept. 30 students of nursery through grade 5 would return to in-person teaching.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 77,156 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 302,424 (Tests: 2,995,890)

Punjab – 97,817

Sindh – 132,250

Balochistan – 13,621

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,079

Islamabad – 15,962

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,269

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,426

Deaths – 6,389

Recoveries – 290,261

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 302,424. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 6,389. At the same time, recoveries increased by 455 to 290,261, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 5,774 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 563 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 3 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,220. The province conducted 9,098 tests, raising confirmed cases to 97,817 with 57 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 21 to 94,526. There are now 1,071 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday rose by 166 to 132,250 against 12,093 tests. The province reported no new deaths, sustaining death toll climbed at 2,445, while its recoveries rose by 177 to 127,626. Overall, the province now has 2,179 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,257. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 29 to 35,096 while its confirmed cases have increased by 87 to 37,079. The province conducted 2,145 tests on Monday and currently has 726 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 227 tests on Monday, raising confirmed cases to 13,621 with 26 new infections. There were no new deaths and 152 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining fatalities at 145 and raising recoveries to 12,564. There are now 912 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 21 to 15,962 after conducting 3,052 tests. There was no new death and 41 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 178 and raising recoveries to 15,392, leaving 392 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday increased by 42 to 3,269 after conducting 385 tests. The region reported 2 new deaths, raising toll to 78, while its recoveries increased by 35 to 2,845, leaving 346 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 5 to 2,426 after conducting 227 tests. There was 1 new death and no recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 66 fatalities and 2,212 fully recovered. It now has 148 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 29,445,688 people, with over 932,744 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 21,279,833 patients of the 29.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.