Pakistan Records 4,109 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 854,240, against 752,712 recoveries and 18,797 deaths, leaving 82,731 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 4,109 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,103 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.54 percent.

Malaysia this week became the latest country to ban entry to travelers from Pakistan in a bid to prevent the entry of new strains of the coronavirus. According to a notification issued by Malaysian immigration authorities, the ban also applies to citizens of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. The Southeast Asian nation had already imposed a ban on travelers from India last week.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 854,240 (Tests: 12,149,935)

Punjab – 316,334

Sindh – 290,756

Balochistan – 23,186

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 123,150

Islamabad – 77,684

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,367

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,763

Deaths – 18,797

Recoveries – 752,712

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 854,240. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 120 to 18,797. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,957 to 752,712, or 88.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 82,731 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,986 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 60 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,951. The province now has 316,334 confirmed cases; it reported 1,817 new infections after conducting 20,234 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.98 percent. There were 2,098 new recoveries recorded, leaving 266,745 fully recovered, and 40,638 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 290,756; it reported 1,110 new infections on Friday after administering 13,676 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.12 percent. The province reported 24 deaths, raising toll to 4,722, while its recoveries rose by 1,034 to 268,558. Overall, the province now has 17,476 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 630 new infections after conducting 7,744 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.13 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 123,150. It recorded 25 new deaths and 1,147 recoveries, raising toll to 3,562 and recoveries to 109,609. There are currently 9,979 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 23,186 with 170 new infections after administering 1,287 tests for a positivity ratio of 13.2 percent. There were 3 deaths and 148 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 246 fatalities and 21,509 fully recovered. There are now 1,431 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 270 to 77,684 after conducting 3,945 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.84 percent. There was 4 deaths and 453 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 706 casualties; 65,977 recovered; and 11,001 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 372 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.42 percent; it now has 5,367 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,146 fully recovered people. There are currently 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 103 to 17,763 after administering 845 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.2 percent. There were 4 deaths and 70 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 503 fatalities and 15,168 fully recovered. It now has 2,092 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 157,551,182 people, with over 3,284,031 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 134,980,387 patients of the 157.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.