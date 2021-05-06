Pakistan Records 4,198 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 845,833, against 743,124 recoveries and 18,537 deaths, leaving 84,172 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 4,198 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,467 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.03 percent.

Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan-administered Kashmir have all announced stringent restrictions from May 8-16 in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus during the Eidul Fitr break. Part of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” campaign introduced by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the measures unveiled require all businesses and shops—barring grocery stores, restaurants, dairies and pharmacies—to remain shut for the entire week. In addition, all tourist spots would remain shut and interprovincial and intercity travel has been heavily curtailed. Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has warned that the next 15-20 days are “very important” if Pakistan wants to avoid a tragic situation like that unfolding in neighboring India right now.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 845,833 (Tests: 12,056,986)

Punjab – 312,522

Sindh – 288,680

Balochistan – 22,900

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 121,728

Islamabad – 77,065

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,355

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,583

Deaths – 18,537

Recoveries – 743,124

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 845,833. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 108 to 18,537. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,397 to 743,124, or 87.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 84,172 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,107 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 68 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,809. The province now has 312,522 confirmed cases; it reported 1,906 new infections. There were 2,314 new recoveries recorded, leaving 262,555 fully recovered, and 41,158 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 288,680; it reported 1,038 new infections on Thursday. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 4,691, while its recoveries rose by 330 to 266,718. Overall, the province now has 17,271 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 629 new infections. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 121,728. It recorded 31 new deaths and 813 recoveries, raising toll to 3,497 and recoveries to 107,370. There are currently 10,861 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 22,900 with 124 new infections. There was 1 death and 116 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 240 fatalities and 21,266 fully recovered. There are now 1,394 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 369 to 77,065. There was 1 death and 648 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 699 casualties; 65,069 recovered; and 11,297 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19; it now has 5,355 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 21 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,135 fully recovered people. There are currently 113 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 118 to 17,583. There were 3 deaths and 155 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 494 fatalities and 15,011 fully recovered. It now has 2,078 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 155,827,941 people, with over 3,255,399 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 133,254,815 patients of the 155.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.