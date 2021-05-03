Pakistan Records 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 834,146, against 728,044 recoveries and 18,149 deaths, leaving 87,953 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 4,213 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 45,954 tests—a positivity ratio of 9.17 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), in a notification issued on Sunday, barred inbound pedestrian movement from Afghanistan and Iran in a bid to curb the spread of any new variants of the novel coronavirus. The revised land border management policy would go into effect on midnight, May 4/5, and would end on midnight, May 19/20. It would not impact cargo and trade movement and is specifically intended to target cross-border movement of pedestrians.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 834,146 (Tests: 11,928,095)

Punjab – 306,929

Sindh – 285,626

Balochistan – 22,620

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 120,064

Islamabad – 76,209

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,327

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,371

Deaths – 18,149

Recoveries – 728,044

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 834,146. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 79 to 18,149. At the same time, recoveries increased by 5,842 to 728,044, or 87.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 87,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,377 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,572. The province now has 306,929 confirmed cases; it reported 2,040 new infections after conducting 16,307 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.51 percent. There were 3,654 new recoveries recorded, leaving 253,687 fully recovered, and 44,670 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 285,626; it reported 888 new infections on Monday after conducting 16,469 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. The province reported 9 deaths, raising toll to 4,667, while its recoveries rose by 444 to 265,276. Overall, the province now has 15,683 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 787 new infections after conducting 7,794 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.1 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 120,064. It recorded 42 new deaths and 982 recoveries, raising toll to 3,392 and recoveries to 104,903. There are currently 11,769 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 22,620 with 92 new infections after conducting 558 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.5 percent. There were no deaths and 140 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 237 fatalities and 20,926 fully recovered. There are now 1,457 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 317 to 76,209 after conducting 3,815 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.31 percent. There were no deaths and 522 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 691 casualties; 63,481 recovered; and 12,037 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 385 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.9 percent; it now has 5,327 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 15 recoveries, leaving 107 fatalities and 5,102 fully recovered people. There are currently 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 74 to 17,371 after conducting 626 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.82 percent. There were 6 deaths and 85 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 483 fatalities and 14,669 fully recovered. It now has 2,219 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 153,497,250 people, with over 3,216,367 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 130,812,160 patients of the 153.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.