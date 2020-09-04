Pakistan Records 498 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed infections hit 297,512 against 282,268 recoveries and 6,335 deaths, leaving 8,909 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 498 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 23,218 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.15 percent.

The Civil Aviation Authority on Thursday issued new guidelines for international flights in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The new SOPs, which came into effect on Aug. 26, requires disinfection of all aircrafts and scanning of all passengers with thermal devices prior to boarding. Passengers have also been urged to wear masks and follow social distancing, while the cabin crew has been directed to serve food and beverages with proper precautions during the flight and to spray disinfectant in the lavatories after every 60 minutes.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and deaths, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 68,190—reduced from a peak of 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 297,512 (Tests: 2,707,470)

Punjab – 97,044

Sindh – 130,041

Balochistan – 13,045

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 36,414

Islamabad – 15,714

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,948

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,306

Deaths – 6,328

Recoveries – 282,268

In the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 297,512, while deaths increased by 7 to 6,335. At the same time, recoveries increased by 343 to 282,268, or 94.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,909 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 595 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,206. The province reported 61 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 97,044, while its recoveries have increased by 14 to 92,539. There are now 2,299 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Friday rose by 214 to 130,041. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 5 to 2,420, while its recoveries rose by 202 to 123,807. Overall, the province now has 3,814 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 1,255. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 54 to 34,225, while its confirmed cases have increased by 74 to 36,414. There are currently 934 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Friday rose by 110 to 13,045. There were no new deaths or recoveries recorded, sustaining fatalities at 143, and recoveries at 11,861. There are now 1,041 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 15,714. There were no new deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 175 and raising recoveries to 15,094, leaving 445 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 13 on Friday to 2,948. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 71, while its recoveries have increased by 31 to 2,588, leaving 289 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 1 to 2,306. There was 1 new death and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 65 fatalities and 2,154 fully recovered. It now has 87 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 26,471,718 people, with over 873,223 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 18,664,286 patients of the 26.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.