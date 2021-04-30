Pakistan Records 5,112 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 820,823, against 711,465 recoveries and 17,811 deaths, leaving 91,547 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 5,112 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,099 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.41 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Thursday decided to reduce the number of incoming flights traveling to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 in a bid to prevent any new variants of the novel coronavirus from spreading in the country. According to a statement, the decision would be reviewed on May 18 in view of the virus’ prevalence, and representatives of domestic and international airlines would meet on Tuesday with government officials to provide their insight.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 820,823 (Tests: 11,788,126)

Punjab – 301,114

Sindh – 282,445

Balochistan – 22,278

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 117,557

Islamabad – 75,067

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,305

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 17,057

Deaths – 17,811

Recoveries – 711,465

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 820,823. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 131 to 17,811. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,272 to 711,465, or 86.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 91,547 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,360 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 83 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,410. The province now has 301,114 confirmed cases; it reported 2,296 new infections after conducting 18,962 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.1 percent. There were 1,395 new recoveries recorded, leaving 243,463 fully recovered, and 49,241 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 282,445; it reported 1,060 new infections on Friday after conducting 14,633 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.24 percent. The province reported 4 deaths, raising toll to 4,633, while its recoveries rose by 279 to 264,052. Overall, the province now has 13,760 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,034 new infections after conducting 8,230 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.56 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 117,557. It recorded 36 new deaths and 800 recoveries, raising toll to 3,274 and recoveries to 102,142. There are currently 12,141 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 22,278 with 160 new infections after conducting 894 tests, a positivity ratio of 17.9 percent. There was 1 death and 62 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 234 fatalities and 20,592 fully recovered. There are now 1,452 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 427 to 75,067 after conducting 5,168 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and 549 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 677 casualties; 61,785 recovered; and 12,603 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 453 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.99 percent; it now has 5,305 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 23 recoveries, leaving 106 fatalities and 5,072 fully recovered people. There are currently 127 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 126 to 17,057 after conducting 759 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.6 percent. There were 5 deaths and 164 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 475 fatalities and 14,359 fully recovered. It now has 2,223 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 151,141,668 people, with over 3,179,474 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 128,549,571 patients of the 151.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.