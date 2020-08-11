Pakistan Records 531 New COVID-19 Cases

Confirmed cases hit 285,191 against 261,246 recoveries and 6,112 deaths, leaving 17,833 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 531 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 18,227 tests—a positivity ratio of 2.9 percent.

The National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on Monday warned that the country could witness another spike in COVID-19 infections if the public did not practice the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out for Muharram and Independence Day celebrations. Planning Minister Asad Umar also stressed a robust track, trace and test protocol for tourists entering the country’s northern areas now that restrictions on movement had ended.

Pakistan’s welcome decline in daily infections and overall cases, meanwhile, has encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 68,470—which has actually been reduced from an earlier 71,780—and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 285,191 (Tests: 2,165,811)

Punjab – 94,586 (Tests: 788,932)

Sindh – 124,127 (Tests: 834,508)

Balochistan – 11,921 (Tests: 64,647)

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 34,755 (Tests: 221,928)

Islamabad – 15,281 (Tests: 207,204)

Gilgit-Baltistan – 2,371 (Tests: 18,701)

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,150 (Tests: 29,010)

Deaths – 6,112

Recoveries – 261,246

In the 24 hours preceding 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 285,191, while deaths increased by 15 to 6,112. At the same time, recoveries increased by 482 to 261,246, or 91.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 17,833 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 780 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday claimed the province was now back to its pre-coronavirus position, crediting the administration’s “timely” steps to curb the virus’ spread. “We have remained safe from the expected coronavirus-related losses and all activities have been restored today except educational institutions and big congregations. The routine life has been restored to normal and I pay tribute to those who played their role in overcoming this virus,” he said.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 4 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising total fatalities to 2,174. The province also reported 109 new infections, raising confirmed cases to 94,586, against 86,289 recoveries. There are now 6,123 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

The provincial home department on Monday said it was allowing all businesses to reopen with SOPs due to a decline in COVID-19 cases, but warned that “the disease is still prevalent and likely to increase if no adequate precautions are taken.” In the notification, the government said all businesses would now be allowed to operate six days a week, with an off either Friday or Sunday.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Tuesday morning rose by 278 to 124,127. Additionally, the province’s death toll climbed by 10 to 2,282, while its recoveries rose by 243 to 115,984. Overall, the province now has 5,861 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial home and tribal affairs department on Monday announced all sectors would be allowed to resume normal operations—subject to observance of SOPs—except marriage halls and educational institutions. It also announced that all religious congregations would be allowed after approval of the district administration.

The provincial government on Tuesday reported no new deaths, sustaining its death toll at 1,231. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 79 to 31,691, while its confirmed cases have increased by 63 to 34,755. There are currently 1,833 active cases of coronavirus in the province.

Balochistan

The provincial government on Monday said it would review its remaining movement restrictions due to COVID-19 on Aug. 17, when its previous notification is set to expire.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province on Tuesday rose by 15 to 11,921. Overall, 138 people have died and 10,417 patients have fully recovered from the virus, leaving 1,366 active cases of COVID-19.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 20 to 15,281. There were no new deaths and 26 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining death toll at 171 and raising recoveries to 12,995, leaving 2,115 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan rose by 37 on Tuesday to 2,371. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 57, while its recoveries have increased by 41 to 1,955, leaving 359 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 9 to 2,150. There was 1 new death and 32 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 59 fatalities and 1,915 fully recovered. It now has 176 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 20,254,685 people, with over 738,930 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but there are now signs of easements in nations that have reined it in to help shuttered economies recover. Overall, around 13,118,618 patients of the 20.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.