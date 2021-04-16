Pakistan Records 5,364 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 745,182, against 650,775 recoveries and 15,982 deaths, leaving 78,425 active cases

Pakistan on Friday recorded 5,364 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 64,481 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.32 percent.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday announced that that around 750,000 residents of the province had thus far been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. She said that the government had started administering a single-dose vaccine to people over 70, while two-dose shots were being administered to people over 60. The minister, in a press conference, said that over 136,000 healthcare workers had been administered the first dose of a two-shot vaccine thus far, while around 83,000 had been fully vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 745,182 (Tests: 11,007,252)

Punjab – 261,173

Sindh – 270,963

Balochistan – 20,662

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 103,419

Islamabad – 68,665

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,163

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 15,137

Deaths – 15,982

Recoveries – 650,775

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 745,182. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 110 to 15,982. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,123 to 650,775, or 87.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 78,425 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,302 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 62 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,271. The province now has 261,173 confirmed cases; it reported 2,732 new infections after conducting 35,257 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.75 percent. There were 2,105 new recoveries recorded, leaving 211,865 fully recovered, and 42,037 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 270,963; it reported 653 new infections on Friday after conducting 12,982 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.03 percent. The province reported 8 new deaths, raising toll to 4,541, while its recoveries rose by 389 to 259,388. Overall, the province now has 7,034 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,129 new infections after conducting 7,739 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 103,419. It recorded 35 new deaths and 789 recoveries, raising toll to 2,796 and recoveries to 87,320. There are currently 13,303 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 20,662 with 82 new infections after conducting 1,019 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.05 percent. There was 1 death and 69 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 222 fatalities and 19,542 fully recovered. There are now 898 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 599 to 68,665 after conducting 5,968 tests; a positivity ratio of 10.04 percent. There was 1 death and 620 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 626 casualties; 55,222 recovered; and 12,817 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 565 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.77 percent; it now has 5,163 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 15 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,951 fully recovered people. There are currently 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 159 to 15,137 after conducting 951 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.72 percent. There were 3 deaths and 136 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 423 fatalities and 12,487 fully recovered. It now has 2,227 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 139,686,933 people, with over 2,999,553 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 118,731,199 patients of the 139.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.