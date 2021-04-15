Pakistan Records 5,395 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 739,818, against 646,652 recoveries and 15,872 deaths, leaving 77,294 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday recorded 5,395 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 64,685 tests—a positivity ratio of 8.34 percent. This is the highest number of tests administered in a single-day across Pakistan since the pandemic started last year.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday issued revised guidelines for Ramzan, stressing enforcement of SOPs to curb the spread of the pandemic. While allowing markets to remain open from sehri till 6 p.m., the guidelines call for stringent enforcement of broader lockdowns, stressing that movement within any affected area would be restricted only for emergencies. Additionally, there would be a complete ban on interprovincial transport every Saturday and Sunday.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 739,818 (Tests: 10,942,771)

Punjab – 258,441

Sindh – 270,310

Balochistan – 20,580

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 102,290

Islamabad – 68,066

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,153

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 14,978

Deaths – 15,872

Recoveries – 646,652

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 739,818. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 118 to 15,872. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,740 to 646,652, or 87.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 77,294 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,276 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 68 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 7,209. The province now has 258,441 confirmed cases; it reported 2,870 new infections after conducting 37,775 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent. There were 2,154 new recoveries recorded, leaving 209,760 fully recovered, and 41,472 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 270,310; it reported 470 new infections on Thursday after conducting 9,923 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.74 percent. The province reported 3 new deaths, raising toll to 4,533, while its recoveries rose by 466 to 258,999. Overall, the province now has 6,778 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 1,245 new infections after conducting 8,519 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 102,290. It recorded 29 new deaths and 1,308 recoveries, raising toll to 2,761 and recoveries to 86,531. There are currently 12,998 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 20,580 with 81 new infections after conducting 1,000 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.1 percent. There were 2 deaths and 38 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 221 fatalities and 19,473 fully recovered. There are now 886 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 575 to 68,066 after conducting 6,178 tests; a positivity ratio of 9.31 percent. There were 6 deaths and 641 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 625 casualties; 54,602 recovered; and 12,839 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 565 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent; it now has 5,153 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 103 fatalities and 4,936 fully recovered people. There are currently 114 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 141 to 14,978 after conducting 725 tests, a positivity ratio of 19.45 percent. There were 10 deaths and 130 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 420 fatalities and 12,351 fully recovered. It now has 2,207 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 138,833,127 people, with over 2,985,521 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. Overall, around 111,612,852 patients of the 138.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.