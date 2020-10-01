Pakistan Records 543 Cases of COVID-19

Confirmed infections rise to 312,806 against 297,497 recoveries and 6,484 deaths, leaving 8,825 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 543 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 34,239 tests—a positivity ratio of 1.59 percent.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the recent surge in new infections across Sindh, especially Karachi. Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan advised the implementation of micro smart lockdowns in affected neighborhoods and buildings to curb the spread of the disease with the Sindh capital’s administration announcing it would commence from today (Thursday).

Pakistan’s relatively fewer overall infections and deaths, meanwhile, have encountered some trepidation from observers who warn that the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 72,232 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country. Medical experts have also warned that the government’s decision to end nearly all movement restrictions at once risks a second wave of the virus.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 312,806 (Tests: 3,548,476)

Punjab – 99,479

Sindh – 137,106

Balochistan – 15,281

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 37,811

Islamabad – 16,611

Gilgit-Baltistan – 3,787

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 2,731

Deaths – 6,484

Recoveries – 297,497

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 312,806. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 6,484. At the same time, recoveries increased by 616 to 297,497, or 95.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,825 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 490 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 1 new death due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,235. The province conducted 12,184 tests, raising confirmed cases to 99,479 with 101 new infections. Meanwhile, its recoveries have increased by 52 to 95,501. There are now 1,743 active cases of the virus in the province.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Thursday rose by 311 to 137,106 against 10,940 tests. The province reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 2,499, while its recoveries rose by 215 to 130,352. Overall, the province now has 4,255 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 1 new death, raising toll to 1,260. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 81 to 36,074 while its confirmed cases have increased by 35 to 37,811. The province conducted 4,053 tests on Wednesday and currently has 477 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province conducted 1,254 tests on Wednesday, raising confirmed cases to 15,281 with 24 new infections. There was 1 new death and 137 recoveries in the past 24 hours, raising fatalities to 146 and recoveries to 13,915. There are now 1,220 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 30 to 16,611 after conducting 4,678 tests. There were no deaths and 51 recoveries in the past 24 hours, sustaining casualties at 182 and raising recoveries to 15,916, leaving 513 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday increased by 9 to 3,787 after conducting 506 tests. The region reported no new deaths, sustaining toll at 88, while its recoveries increased by 60 to 3,371, leaving 328 active cases.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases have increased by 33 to 2,731 after conducting 624 tests. There were 20 recoveries and no deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 74 fatalities and 2,268 fully recovered. It now has 289 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 34,159,060 people, with over 1,018,791 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but have since eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. Overall, around 25,430,448 patients of the 34.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far, with health experts warning of an impending second wave as winter approaches.